GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pawan Kalyan emphasizes imperative of ecological conservation

The Deputy Chief Minister says killing animals for meat and medicinal purposes became a menace that needed to be curbed

Published - October 07, 2024 06:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Environment & Forests K. Pawan Kalyan holds a replica of pangolin, a critically endangered species, during the Wildlife Week celebrations held at Aranya Bhavan in Mangalagiri on Monday.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Environment & Forests K. Pawan Kalyan holds a replica of pangolin, a critically endangered species, during the Wildlife Week celebrations held at Aranya Bhavan in Mangalagiri on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Environment and Forests, K. Pawan Kalyan, has said ecological conservation is not an option but an absolute necessity. He says the earth is not just for humans but also for all the flora, fauna, and ecosystems supporting the planet. 

Participating as the chief guest in the Wildlife Week celebrations at Aranya Bhavan in Mangalagiri on Monday, October 7, Mr. Kalyan said humans were one among the millions of species on the planet and needed to coexist with the other life forms in the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam

He said that protecting nature was essential for all to survive and observed that killing animals for meat and medicinal purposes became a menace that needed to be curbed. 

Mr. Kalyan exhorted the officials to spread awareness about the ozone layer, weather phenomena like El Nino, deforestation, and several other environmental subjects to motivate people to contribute to making the planet clean, green, and safe for all life forms.

Human beings became the dominant species, but they could not afford to destroy the environment and wildlife to achieve their goals, as it would have devastating consequences, Mr. Kalyan said, pointing out that humans depend on the plants and animals around them for their survival and progress.

Principal Chief Conservators of Forests (PCCFs) Chiranjiv Choudhary, A.K. Naik (Research & IT) and Rajendra Prasad Khajuria (Production & Administration) and Additional PCCFs Rahul Pandey (Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority) and Revathi Manoharan (Working Plans) were among those present. 

Published - October 07, 2024 06:30 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / wildlife / forests / ministers (government)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.