Tollywood star and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan donates ₹2 cr. for COVID-19 containment

Jana Sena Party president and Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan announced a donation of ₹1 crore to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund, and ₹ 50 lakh each to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana respectively.

The donation is to facilitate the governments’ COVID-19 containment measures.

He stated in a press release that the money would be transferred through banks in view of the lockdown.