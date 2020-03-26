Andhra Pradesh

Tollywood star and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan donates ₹2 cr. for COVID-19 containment

₹1 cr. to PM’s National Relief Fund and ₹50 lakh each to CM’s Relief Fund of A.P. and Telangana

Jana Sena Party president and Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan announced a donation of ₹1 crore to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund, and ₹ 50 lakh each to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana respectively.

The donation is to facilitate the governments’ COVID-19 containment measures.

He stated in a press release that the money would be transferred through banks in view of the lockdown.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 26, 2020 1:01:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/pawan-kalyan-donates-rs-2-crore/article31170492.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY