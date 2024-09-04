GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pawan Kalyan donates ₹1 crore to CMRF

Published - September 04, 2024 11:59 am IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan being briefed by Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) R.P. Sisodia on the flood situation on Tuesday, September 3, 2024.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan being briefed by Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) R.P. Sisodia on the flood situation on Tuesday, September 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday (September 3, 2024) donated ₹1 core to the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF). “As my contribution to flood victims, I am donating Rs. 1 crore,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister urged the people to dial 112, 1070, 18004250101 for assistance from the State government. Stating that the flood and heavy rainfall was a natural disaster, Mr. Pawan said that the State witnessed such a disaster within three months of forming the government. 

The disaster could have been avoided had the previous government not neglected the Budameru drain maintenance. The previous government failed to focus its attention on the outlets, flood canals etc. The government would take necessary steps and corrective measures as soon as the flood recedes, he said.

