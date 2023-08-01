ADVERTISEMENT

Pawan Kalyan doing injustice to politics as well as films, says Andhra Pradesh Minister

August 01, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The JSP chief’s latest release Bro is a dud, says Ambati Rambabu

G V R Subba Rao
The makers of Bro are raking up controversies as the movie has failed to draw audiences, Ambati Rambabu said at a press conference in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu said Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan’s latest movie Bro was a disaster.

Addressing a press conference at YSR Congress Party (YSRCP)  office  at Tadepalli near here on Tuesday, Mr. Rambabu alleged that the filmmakers were raking up controversies as the film has failed to attract audiences.

“Actors-turned-politicians N.T. Rama Rao or Chiranjeevi hardly acted in movies when they were active in politics. But, Mr. Pawan Kalyan wants both movies and politics, and is doing injustice to both fields,” Mr. Rambabu said.

“As Mr. Pawan Kalyan is unable to face me directly in politics, he has created a character named Shyambabu to lampoon me. I don’t mind even if they name the character ‘Rambabu’ after me. The filmmakers should realise that a movie does not become successful merely by targeting someone,” Mr. Rambabu said.

The Minister’s remarks come in the wake of a video clip that is doing the rounds on social media showing comedian Prudhviraj, who acted in Bro, dancing on a road dressed in a manner resembling the Minister.

