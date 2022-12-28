Pawan Kalyan deplores stoppage of Social Security Pensions to eligible beneficiaries in Andhra Pradesh

December 28, 2022 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan on December 28 (Wednesday) wrote a letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, requesting the latter to drop the plans to reduce the number of beneficiaries of Social Security Pensions (SSPs) and rather ‘adopt a humane approach’ to distribution of pensions to the needy.

Cutting down the pensions to wriggle out of the financial crisis or to offset the burden entailed by increase in the quantum of pensions was not at all acceptable, he said.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan objected to serving of notices on the beneficiaries and eventually stopping their pensions, saying that the poor were suffering a lot.

He alleged that nearly 4 lakh beneficiaries of SSPs received notices about their exclusion, for which there was ‘obviously no justification’.

He cited several instances such as the ones in Meliaputti in Srikakulam district and Penukonda in Anantapur where a large number of pensions were stopped.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that a significant number of grievances received in his party’s ‘Jana Vani’ programme pertaining to stoppage of pensions, for which there were political reasons too.

“What happened to the Chief Minister’s promise to give ₹3,000 pension to the eligible persons?, he questioned, while making it a point that the pension bill would keep increasing as the population ages and it was the government’s responsibility to help the poor eke out a living.