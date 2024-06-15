ADVERTISEMENT

Pawan Kalyan conveys wishes to Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Published - June 15, 2024 08:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Pawan Kalyan, Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. | Photo Credit: KVS GIRI

G. Kishan Reddy, the Telangana BJP president, who assumed charge as Union Coal and Mines Minister in New Delhi on June 13 | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party (JSP) president K. Pawan Kalyan congratulated the Telangana BJP president G. Kishan Reddy on being appointed as the Union Minister for Coal and Mines, on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stated in a press release that Mr. Kishan Reddy was known for his integrity and became a national-level leader through dedication to his duties and hard work.

“I am hopeful that Mr. Kishan Reddy will fulfill the mandate given to him in the Ministry of Coal and Mines, which is crucial for achieving the economic goals set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Mr. Kalyan said. 

In a separate release, Mr. Kalyan congratulated M. Krishna Teja, the Collector of Thrissur district in Kerala, on being presented with the National Child Rights Commission award for rendering exemplary services in the area of protection of children’s rights. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A native of Guntur district, Mr. Teja made his mark in serving the people during the COVID-19 pandemic and when natural calamities struck Kerala, Mr. Kalyan said, adding that he (Mr. Teja) would continue to do his best for many more years to come. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US