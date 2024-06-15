GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pawan Kalyan conveys wishes to Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Published - June 15, 2024 08:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Pawan Kalyan, Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Pawan Kalyan, Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. | Photo Credit: KVS GIRI

G. Kishan Reddy, the Telangana BJP president, who assumed charge as Union Coal and Mines Minister in New Delhi on June 13

G. Kishan Reddy, the Telangana BJP president, who assumed charge as Union Coal and Mines Minister in New Delhi on June 13 | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party (JSP) president K. Pawan Kalyan congratulated the Telangana BJP president G. Kishan Reddy on being appointed as the Union Minister for Coal and Mines, on Saturday.

He stated in a press release that Mr. Kishan Reddy was known for his integrity and became a national-level leader through dedication to his duties and hard work.

“I am hopeful that Mr. Kishan Reddy will fulfill the mandate given to him in the Ministry of Coal and Mines, which is crucial for achieving the economic goals set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Mr. Kalyan said. 

In a separate release, Mr. Kalyan congratulated M. Krishna Teja, the Collector of Thrissur district in Kerala, on being presented with the National Child Rights Commission award for rendering exemplary services in the area of protection of children’s rights. 

A native of Guntur district, Mr. Teja made his mark in serving the people during the COVID-19 pandemic and when natural calamities struck Kerala, Mr. Kalyan said, adding that he (Mr. Teja) would continue to do his best for many more years to come. 

