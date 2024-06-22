Pawan Kalyan confident of high decorum in A.P. Assembly under Ayyanna Patrudu’s leadership

The State has so far seen Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu in all his aggressiveness, but he is going to be an altogether different leader in his new role as Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan has observed.

“Mr. Patrudu is known for the manner in which he used to make caustic remarks against his political opponents. I am sure he will be sober and set new standards of conduct for future Speakers. He is capable of it,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan observed in his speech after the election of the Speaker on June 22 (Saturday).

Mr. Kalyan exuded confidence that the political discourse would be befitting the stature of the Assembly under Mr. Patrudu’s leadership, and suggested that he should guide the members in conducting themselves well on the Floor of the House, as the Assembly was not the place to settle personal scores.

He said he was deeply disturbed by the manner in which women MLAs were maligned in the Assembly during the YSR Congress Party regime, and the debates lacked substance as personal criticism was the order of the day.

Later, Home Minister V. Anitha said she knew Mr. Patrudu personally for a long time as he belonged to the same district (Visakhapatnam), and that she considered him her Guru. She hoped that Mr. Patrudu would lead other members in serving the people, who had high expectations of the new government.

