ADVERTISEMENT

Pawan Kalyan condoles death of a girl suffering from muscular dystrophy 

February 19, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Jana Sena Party president recalls his meeting with Revathi during a party programme in Visakhapatnam four years ago

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan condoled the death of S. Revathi, a girl from Visakhapatnam aged about 12, due to complications arising from muscular dystrophy on Saturday.

He stated in a press release that he had happened to see Revathi during a party programme in Visakhapatnam four years ago, and was moved by her plight, and the manner in which she fought against all odds at home and school in spite of being barely able to walk. He recalled that he gave her a battery-operated tricycle at that time.

Revathi was studying well, learning music and was remarkably talented in reciting 750 slokas from the Bhagavad Gita.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

She eventually succumbed to the debilitating disease that afflicted her at birth, leaving her parents crestfallen, Mr. Kalyan said in remembrance of the girl.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US