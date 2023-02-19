HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pawan Kalyan condoles death of a girl suffering from muscular dystrophy 

The Jana Sena Party president recalls his meeting with Revathi during a party programme in Visakhapatnam four years ago

February 19, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan condoled the death of S. Revathi, a girl from Visakhapatnam aged about 12, due to complications arising from muscular dystrophy on Saturday.

He stated in a press release that he had happened to see Revathi during a party programme in Visakhapatnam four years ago, and was moved by her plight, and the manner in which she fought against all odds at home and school in spite of being barely able to walk. He recalled that he gave her a battery-operated tricycle at that time.

Revathi was studying well, learning music and was remarkably talented in reciting 750 slokas from the Bhagavad Gita.

She eventually succumbed to the debilitating disease that afflicted her at birth, leaving her parents crestfallen, Mr. Kalyan said in remembrance of the girl.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.