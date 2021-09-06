Pawan Kalyan condemns ‘attacks’ on JSP cadre

Vijayawada

06 September 2021 01:37 IST

‘Party leaders exposing government’s negligence in maintaining roads’

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan has condemned the attacks on party leaders who are questioning the government on the bad condition of roads as a part of their digital campaign and for staging protests across the State.

In a release on Sunday, Mr. Kalyan said one such incident of intimidation had taken place at Amadalavalasa in Srikakulam district, where JSP leader P. Ramamohan Rao was allegedly assaulted by YSRCP activists in the presence of the police as he highlighted the pathetic condition of roads by tying up a banner and was outspoken in his criticism of the government’s negligence in maintenance of roads.

The JSP chief said about 25 workers of the ruling party had attacked Mr. Ramamohan Rao and others, causing injuries to seven. Instead of filing cases against the attackers, the police hauled up the JSP cadres, who were exposing the government’s failures.

Mr. Kalyan appealed to the police not to create a situation in which he would be forced to personally take to the streets to exert pressure on the government to discharge its bounden duties.

He said the police filed a case against West Godavari district JSP president Chinababu in Bhimavaram for protesting against the government’s callousness, and prevented Anakapalli constituency in-charge Paruchuri Bhaskara Rao from staging a demonstration. Similarly, JSP workers were attacked at Anasagaram in Nandigama Municipality in Krishna district, he said.