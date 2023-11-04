Pawan Kalyan meets Chandrababu Naidu in Hyderabad, discusses political situation in Andhra Pradesh

November 04, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan met TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu at the latter’s residence in Hyderabad on Saturday along with JSP’s Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan and Mr. Manohar enquired about Mr. Naidu’s health, which reportedly deteriorated during his stay in the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison.

It was their first meeting after Mr. Kalyan announced his decision to forge an alliance with the TDP on September 14 after emerging from ‘mulaqat’ with the the TDP supremo in jail.

TDP national general secretary and Mr. Naidu’s son Lokesh was present in the deliberations.

Mr. Naidu also reportedly discussed the current political situation with Mr. Kalyan in the context of the slew of corruption cases booked against him starting with the skill development scam.

The focus was on ways to effectively tackle the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the run-up to the general elections and releasing a joint manifesto.

The developments in Telangana were also on their agenda as the Assembly elections in that State were round the corner.

It may be noted that the two parties have set up a joint action committee while Mr. Kalyan has not given up on the need to take the BJP along in the fight against YSRCP.