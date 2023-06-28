Pawan Kalyan calls for caste census in Andhra Pradesh

June 28, 2023 11:30 am | Updated 11:30 am IST - BHIMAVARAM

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan on June 27 (Tuesday) said that a ‘caste census’ should be done in Andhra Pradesh to frame policies for the upliftment of all sections of the society.

Several leaders representing Toorpu Kapu community led by Pisimi Chandra Mohan, president of National Toorpu Kapu Sena Welfare Association, joined the JSP on June 27.

Addressing the Toorpu Kapu community here, Mr. Pawan Kalyan alleged that the community was claiming that their population was 46 lakh in Andhra Pradesh. Contrary to it, the TDP was claiming that the number was 26 lakhs and it was 16 lakh as per the claim by the YSRCP. What is the basis for the TDP or YSRCP to conclude on the population of any community?, he asked.

“I strongly advocate a caste-based census that will be useful to frame policies for the upliftment of all sections of the society,” said Mr. Pawan Kalyan.

“In North Andhra Pradesh, Toorpu Kapu is the leading community in terms of population. However, it is lagging behind in development. A majority of the community were displaced by the Vamsadhara irrigation project and they are working as migrants in different parts of the country,” he said.

The Toorpu Kapu community had strong leaders but most of them were ignoring the development of the community. None of the leaders raised their voices against the dropping of the community from the Backward Classes list in Telangana. The youths should raise their voice for their political rights and encourage new leadership, said Mr. Pawan Kalyan.

JSP Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar welcomed the Toorpu Kapu leaders into the party’s fold and called for a united effort to strengthen the party in coastal Andhra Pradesh.

JSP West Godavari district president K. Govinda Rao, Eluru district president Reddi Appala Naidu and other leaders were present.