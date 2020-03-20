Pawan Kalyan bats for Sunday’s Janata Curfew

VIJAYAWADA

Endorses PM Modi’s against COVID-19; says he too will join the programme on Sunday through Facebook live

Jana Sena Party (JSP) Chief Pawan Kalyan has urged people to observe Janata curfew on March 22 (Sunday) and confine themselves to homes from 7 am to 9 pm.

In a statement on Friday, the JSP president said: “I wholeheartedly welcome the advice of Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi in the fight against Coronavirus. I request not only Jana Sainiks, but all Telugu people must follow the suggestions given by Sri Modi while addressing the nation on Thursday.”

Mr. Pawan Kalyan said every one should thank and extend their solidarity to doctors, nurses, paramedical, medical health staff, media, police, sanitation workers and everyone who are striving hard to eradicate dreaded Coronavirus.” Stand in your balconies and clap at 5 pm on Sunday,” he urged.

Further, he said he will take part in the Sunday programme and appear before the people through Facebook live. “Let’s establish our strong commitment in the fight against Coronavirus. I feel it as our duty to join together in social solidarity programme. I wish the entire nation to respond to the call given by Sri Modi,” he added.