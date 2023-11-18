Pawan Kalyan asks govt. to clear ₹2 crore it owes to Hindu College in Machilipatnam

November 18, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan has demanded that the YSRCP government immediately clear its dues to the Hindu College in Machilipatnam amounting to ₹2 crore so that it can at least pay monthly salaries to its faculty and non-teaching staff, who are in dire straits.

In a press release on November 18, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said it was sad that this aided institution, which had a history of more than 100 years, was forced to put up its 14 acres of land for sale to raise funds desperately needed by it. The college had no other option except to approach courts to get its dues, he said.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan wondered how the government, which claimed to be spending hundreds of crores of rupees on the education sector, could not pay ₹2 crore to the Hindu College.

The JSP would take up the responsibility of restoring the college’s glory after the general elections if the government continued to ignore its plight, he stated.

