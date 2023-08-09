ADVERTISEMENT

Pawan Kalyan asks Andhra Pradesh government to walk the talk on tribal welfare

August 09, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The State government should provide basic amenities, especially healthcare facilities and education, to the tribal people to improve their living standards, says Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan

V Raghavendra
The lives of tribal people have remained substandard for decades, says Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan.

On the occasion of the International Day of the World’s Indigenous People on August 9 (Wednesday), Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan demanded that the State government provide basic amenities, especially healthcare facilities and education, to the tribal people to improve their living standards.

In a press release, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that the lives of the tribal people remained substandard for decades. Though much had been talked about their welfare, the words seldom matched in deeds, he observed.

He observed that the tribal people were protectors of biodiversity, and they live in perfect harmony with nature.

“But they are deprived of quality medical care, and children have no proper schools,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan said, and insisted that the government should operate air ambulances to help the tribal people in need of urgent medical care, and set up schools wherever required to provide easy access to education.

Another thing to be prioritised was supply of safe drinking water, he said. The fact that pregnant women had to be carried on shoulders to distant hospitals reflected their misery, Mr. Kalyan stated, and hoped that things would start changing for the better in the years to come.

