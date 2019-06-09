Pawan Kalyan alleges conspiracy behind his defeat in Bhimavaram

JSP chief Pawan Kalyan said on Saturday that there was a conspiracy behind his defeat in Bhimavaram in the recent elections and a huge amount was spent for it. Mr. Pawan, who met party activists from across the State at the party office in Mangalagiri, said he learnt that a huge sum was spent with the only agenda of not allowing him to enter the Assembly. “But failure cannot stop JSP from marching ahead. Till my last breath I shall hold on to the party and will fight for justice,” he said. Recalling a recent incident where people of a village near Vijayawada airport stopped his convoy to seek support in fighting a problem, Mr. Pawan called upon the party leaders and activists to gear up to fight for the people’s issues.

Mr. Pawan discussed the party’s course of action with activists from Visakhapatnam, Nellore and Prakasam districts.

Ravela ‘quits’

Meanwhile, former Minister Ravela Kishore quit the JSP. In a letter to Mr. Pawan, he cited personal reasons for his resignation. Mr. Kishore, who served as a Minister in the TDP government, resigned to the post of MLA before joining the JSP. He unsuccessfully contested in the elections from Prathipadu (SC) seat. However, JSP is yet to confirm the development.