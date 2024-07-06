ADVERTISEMENT

Pawan Kalyan advocates wealth creation from solid and liquid wastes

Published - July 06, 2024 07:57 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

This will not only generate sizable revenues for the government but also make the villages cleaner, says the Deputy Chief Minister

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development (PR&RD) and Environment and Forests K. Pawan Kalyan inspected the ‘Garbage-to-Gold’, an expo on Solid and Liquid Resource Management (SLRM), organised by the PR&RD Department, at his residence here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the occasion, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said diverse products could be made out of solid and liquid wastes, and by doing so, the government could not only generate sizable revenues but also make the villages cleaner.

This concept of ‘waste-to-wealth’ should be popularised so that its objectives could be achieved, he exhorted the officials.

C. Srinivasan, SLRM Project Director in Swachh Bharat Mission, said solid and dry wastes could be extensively used to make compost, which had good demand as a fertilizer. There were also several ways to utilise liquid waste.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Principal Secretary (PR&RD)Shashibhushan Kumar and MLC P. Hari Prasad were among others present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US