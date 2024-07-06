GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pawan Kalyan advocates wealth creation from solid and liquid wastes

This will not only generate sizable revenues for the government but also make the villages cleaner, says the Deputy Chief Minister

Published - July 06, 2024 07:57 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development (PR&RD) and Environment and Forests K. Pawan Kalyan inspected the ‘Garbage-to-Gold’, an expo on Solid and Liquid Resource Management (SLRM), organised by the PR&RD Department, at his residence here on Saturday.

On the occasion, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said diverse products could be made out of solid and liquid wastes, and by doing so, the government could not only generate sizable revenues but also make the villages cleaner.

This concept of ‘waste-to-wealth’ should be popularised so that its objectives could be achieved, he exhorted the officials.

C. Srinivasan, SLRM Project Director in Swachh Bharat Mission, said solid and dry wastes could be extensively used to make compost, which had good demand as a fertilizer. There were also several ways to utilise liquid waste.

Principal Secretary (PR&RD)Shashibhushan Kumar and MLC P. Hari Prasad were among others present.

