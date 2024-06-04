Pawan Kalyan a ray of hope for people, says JSP leader

Jana Sena Party (JSP) senior leader and Etcherla in-charge S. Vishwaksen on Tuesday said that JSP president Pawan Kalyan had turned into a ray of hope for the people, and it was evident with the party’s victory in all 21 seats across the State. He said that the party’s victory in Nellimarla and Palakonda boosted the morale of party cadre, in both united Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.

Mr. Vishwaksen, who is the State programme committee’s vice-president, said that he had ensured the complete transfer of JSP votes in favour of BJP candidate N. Eswara Rao in Etcherla constituency to fulfill the alliance (TDP-BJP-JSP) dharma. Mr. Vishwaksen said that Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s presence in Assembly was the wish of lakhs of people, while hoping that the party would get new impetus in next local body elections.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.