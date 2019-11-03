Pawan is earning more in politics than in movies: Amarnath

Anakapalle MLA G. Amarnath of the YSRCP on Saturday took a swipe at Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, claiming that the actor-turned-politician was blowing the sand scarcity issue out of proportion “for his own political gain”.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan is scheduled to hold a march in the city on Sunday to highlight the sand scarcity prevailing in the State.

“Pawan has acted under many production houses and has worked with many directors. But in his political career, he is acting under ‘Nara productions’, and is being directed by TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu,” Mr. Amarnath alleged.

“Many people including myself could not understand your decision to leave movies and join politics when many ace directors were waiting for your dates. Now, I have understood that you have given your dates to Naidu, for which you are receiving better remuneration than in movies,” Mr. Amarnath said.

‘Wrong march’

Mr Amarnath also sought to know why Mr. Pawan Kalyan, who claims to be a people’s man, failed to lend his support to the YSRCP in its fight for special category status against the TDP. He also questioned if Mr. Pawan Kalyan ever visited Gajuwaka after the elections, from where he had contested and lost.

Chodavaram MLA Karanam Dharmasri said that Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s ‘long march’ was in fact a ‘wrong march’. He said that the public needs to know that sand extraction is not possible at many sand reaches in the State due to floods. “Mr. Pawan Kalyan should publicly state how much he is being paid by Naidu for conducting the long march,” Mr. Dharmasri said.