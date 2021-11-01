Pawan has no moral right to speak on steel plant, says YSR Congress

‘Jana Sena is in alliance with BJP’

Anakapalle MLA from YSRCP G. Amarnath lashed out at Jana Sena Party president K. Pawan Kalyan saying that he has no moral right to speak on Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) as his party was still in alliance with the BJP, which took the decision on privatising the VSP.

‘Political stunt’

Addressing the media here on Sunday, Mr Amarnath said that Pawan Kalyan was never part of the VSP protest for the last 260 days and added that it is another political stunt to cheat people.

The YSRCP MLA said that there was no sanctity in Pawan’s words and people would not trust him, as he already got tagged as a ‘package star’.

He also criticised Pawan Kalyan for not questioning BJP over the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and objected to his supporting the BJP.

Mr. Amarnath reiterated that the YSR Congress Party has always been opposing the privatisation of the VSP. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy held talks with employee unions and had also written to the Prime Minister twice to reconsider the decision apart from suggesting alternative measures to retain the VSP in the public sector.