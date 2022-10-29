Pawan felicitates nine JSP leaders arrested in Vizag

They were held for allegedly attacking YSRCP leaders during Visakha Garjana and subsequently released on bail

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
October 29, 2022 19:22 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Jana Sena Party president K. Pawan Kalyan | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

ADVERTISEMENT

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan felicitated the nine party leaders who were arrested for allegedly attacking YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders during Visakha Garjana in Visakhapatnam and subsequently came out on bail, at the JSP office near Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Saturday. 

Mr. Kalyan had an interaction with the leaders and their families, whom he consoled for being hauled up for no fault of theirs. 

JSP political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar and others were present.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Those felicitated were Kona Tata Rao, S. Vijay Kumar, Sandeep Panchakarla, P.V.S.N. Raju, P. Murthy Yadav, K. Rupa, R. Krishna, Srinivas Patnaik and Ch. Srinu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
political parties

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app