Pawan felicitates nine JSP leaders arrested in Vizag

Jana Sena Party president K. Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena Party president K. Pawan Kalyan | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan felicitated the nine party leaders who were arrested for allegedly attacking YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders during Visakha Garjana in Visakhapatnam and subsequently came out on bail, at the JSP office near Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Saturday. 

Mr. Kalyan had an interaction with the leaders and their families, whom he consoled for being hauled up for no fault of theirs. 

JSP political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar and others were present.

Those felicitated were Kona Tata Rao, S. Vijay Kumar, Sandeep Panchakarla, P.V.S.N. Raju, P. Murthy Yadav, K. Rupa, R. Krishna, Srinivas Patnaik and Ch. Srinu.


