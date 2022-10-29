Pawan felicitates nine JSP leaders arrested in Vizag

V. Raghavendra October 29, 2022 19:22 IST

They were held for allegedly attacking YSRCP leaders during Visakha Garjana and subsequently released on bail

Jana Sena Party president K. Pawan Kalyan | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

They were held for allegedly attacking YSRCP leaders during Visakha Garjana and subsequently released on bail

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan felicitated the nine party leaders who were arrested for allegedly attacking YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders during Visakha Garjana in Visakhapatnam and subsequently came out on bail, at the JSP office near Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Saturday. Mr. Kalyan had an interaction with the leaders and their families, whom he consoled for being hauled up for no fault of theirs. JSP political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar and others were present. Those felicitated were Kona Tata Rao, S. Vijay Kumar, Sandeep Panchakarla, P.V.S.N. Raju, P. Murthy Yadav, K. Rupa, R. Krishna, Srinivas Patnaik and Ch. Srinu.



Our code of editorial values