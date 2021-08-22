Pawan extends Raksha Bandhan greetings

22 August 2021 00:39 IST

While conveying Raksha Bandhan greetings to the people, Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan said it was an occasion to instil courage among women. He was referring to the recent attacks on women in Guntur and Vizianagaram districts.

“The murder of Ramya in Guntur and the attempt to murder Ramulamma in Vizianagaram are heart-rending. The atrocities against women should be stopped. Then only can Raksha Bandhan be celebrated in true spirit,” Mr. Kalyan stated in a press release.

Advertising

Advertising