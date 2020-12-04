Pawan demands ₹35,000 assistance to farmers who lost crop due to Nivar

TIRUPATI

04 December 2020 00:28 IST

‘Will soon launch ‘Jai Kisan’, a programme aimed at bettering lives of peasants’

The Jana Sena Party (JSP) has announced its decision to spearhead a series of programmes aimed at bettering the lives of the farmers in the State.

Under the inspiring title ‘Jai Kisan’ coined by former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, the party’s flagship programme will soon be rolled out with the immediate issue on hand – flood relief post Cyclone Nivar.

“We will take up issues ranging from the well-being of tenant farmers to the steps needed to overcome the middlemen system, and making farming not just remunerative but also profitable,” JSP president Pawan Kalyan said on Thursday.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan, who arrived here along with party leader Nadendla Manohar on a three-day visit to the flood-ravaged Chittoor and Nellore districts to assess the damage to crops, addressed the media.

He demanded a compensation of ₹35,000 to every farmer who had lost his crop and ₹10,000 out of it as immediate assistance.

“The immediate relief is essential as four farmers had already died as they could not mobilise money to salvage their submerged crops. We cannot wait for more lives to go,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan observed.

He further said that the figure of ₹35,000 was “not random,” as it was arrived at after elaborate discussion with a cross section of farmers.

‘Not the time for politics’

“It is not the time to play politics. We have to stand by the farmers and infuse confidence in them at this crucial hour,” he said.

“In Krishna district, people have come out in large numbers to share their agony and helplessness. In politics, there are times to confront and times to cooperate. We will confront when we feel the government is not doing enough towards relief,” he explained.

Referring to the State’s exchequer position, he said, “When you sell liquor and sand to make money, why can’t you pay enough and immediate compensation to the farmers?”

Mr. Pawan Kalyan is scheduled to tour Srikalahasti and Thottambedu mandals of Chittoor district and Gudur and Nellore mandals of Nellore district on Friday. After a night halt in Nellore, he will tour Venkatagiri and Rapur mandals of Nellore district on Saturday, before reaching Renigunta airport for his return journey.

After his tour, the party will assess the flood damage and send a report to the State as well as the Central government.