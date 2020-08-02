Pawan dares YSRCP, TDP MLAs of Krishna and Guntur districts to resign

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan on Sunday asked the MLAs of the YSRCP and the TDP in Guntur and Krishna districts to resign if they were really worried about the plight of the farmers, whose sacrifice of giving their precious lands for the development of Amaravati was being wasted due to the shifting of the capital to Visakhapatnam.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan insisted that the MLAs join the protests against the “divisive politics being played by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.”

‘Land given to govt., not Naidu’

Addressing the party’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting through a tele-conference, he said, “The JSP is the only party that has maintained a consistent stand right from day one that no injustice should be done to the farmers of Amaravati, who gave their lands to the government and not TDP president N. Chandrabaabu Naidu.”

He said the government’s intention behind the decentralisation move was aimed at diverting the people’s attention from its “inept handling of the COVID-19 crisis.”

Referring to those criticising the JSP, he said, “They should instead pull up the TDP, which made grand plans and failed to deliver, and the YSRCP, which has taken the three capitals’ decision that has far-reaching implications without proper consultations.”

The BJP had expressed its commitment to Amaravati, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said, and alleged that the State government spurned the World Bank offer of financial assistance for its development.

The JSP chief further claimed to have questioned Mr. Naidu the rationale behind taking over 30,000 acres for the capital, and whether he could guarantee that the future governments would not change the plans.

The so-called decentralisation would create differences among people of the three regions, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said, and asserted that his party would chart its course of action after having a thorough discussion with legal and other experts.

PAC chairman Nadendla Manohar, and party leaders K. Nagababu, Thota Chandrasekhar, Bollisetti Satyanarayana, T. Siva Sankar, and Kandula Durgesh participated.