Pawan condemns attack on forest staff, directs legal action against accused

Warning of stringent action against those resorting to hunting, poaching and illegal transportation of wild animals in Andhra Pradesh, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Environment and Forest K. Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday instructed the officials concerned to file cases and produce such accused in courts as per law.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan was reacting to the attack on the Forest Department personnel by hunters of wild animals in the Vijayapuri South Range in Palnadu district.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan said the accused attacked the Forest Department staff when they were trying to prevent illegal transportation of pangolins.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan said the government would protect wild animals and forest wealth, and advised people against destroying it.

He also spoke to the District Collector and Superintendent of Police on the issue directed them to initiate appropriate legal action.

