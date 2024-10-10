ADVERTISEMENT

Pawan calls for strict monitoring of industrial pollution in Andhra Pradesh

Published - October 10, 2024 04:12 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The threat posed by industries to environment should not be overlooked, says the Deputy Chief Minister

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan interacting with APPCB Chairman P.V. Krishnaiah at a workshop in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Environment & Forests K. Pawan Kalyan has stressed the need for collective efforts to control pollution, with a vision for the safety of the future generations. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Due emphasis has to be laid on keeping industrial pollution under check, he said, while noting that industrial accidents were a challenge that could not be taken lightly.

Participating as the chief guest in a consultative workshop on the mitigation of environmental pollution organised by the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) here on Wednesday, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that the APPCB should monitor industrial pollution, but it should not be hostile in the way of checking compliances with the norms. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The State’s 974 km-long coastline offers tremendous scope for industrial development but the threat posed by industries to the environment should not be overlooked, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

People should also be aware of their responsibility to keep their environs clean while the government does its best to prevent and mitigate the impact of pollution of all forms, especially air and water. 

Mr. Pawan Kalyan sought attention to be paid to protecting the water bodies, lest incidents like the unprecedented flood caused by Budameru should recur.

APPCB Chairman P.V. Krishnaiah, Commissioner of Industries Cherukuri Sreedhar and representatives of various non - governmental organisations and individual experts took part in the programme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US