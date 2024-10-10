Pawan calls for strict monitoring of industrial pollution in Andhra Pradesh

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Environment & Forests K. Pawan Kalyan has stressed the need for collective efforts to control pollution, with a vision for the safety of the future generations.

Due emphasis has to be laid on keeping industrial pollution under check, he said, while noting that industrial accidents were a challenge that could not be taken lightly.

Participating as the chief guest in a consultative workshop on the mitigation of environmental pollution organised by the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) here on Wednesday, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that the APPCB should monitor industrial pollution, but it should not be hostile in the way of checking compliances with the norms.

The State’s 974 km-long coastline offers tremendous scope for industrial development but the threat posed by industries to the environment should not be overlooked, he said.

People should also be aware of their responsibility to keep their environs clean while the government does its best to prevent and mitigate the impact of pollution of all forms, especially air and water.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan sought attention to be paid to protecting the water bodies, lest incidents like the unprecedented flood caused by Budameru should recur.

APPCB Chairman P.V. Krishnaiah, Commissioner of Industries Cherukuri Sreedhar and representatives of various non - governmental organisations and individual experts took part in the programme.