Pawan blames YSRCP, TDP for Capital conundrum

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan has come out strongly in support of land owners in the Capital region and said that both the YSRCP and TDP are to be blamed for the present situation where land owners have been agitating for days demanding that the Capital should be not be shifted from Amaravati.

Mr. Kalyan along with party leaders expressed solidarity with the farmers at Krishnayapalem and Venkatapalem.

In the strongest attack on both the parties on Tuesday, Mr. Kalyan said that the Telugu Desam Party should be equally blamed for the predicament, as it had failed to tell people exactly what had been accomplished in the Capital region. The TDP had failed to tell people how much development had taken place ever since the land owners parted with their land for the Capital.

“The time has come for TDP to do away with the ‘two eyes’ theory and it should throw its complete weight behind the farmers in the Capital region,” said Mr. Kalyan.

The JSP leader minced no words in launching a scathing attack against Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy stating that farmers were not criminals who have spent 17 months in jail. “Farmers in Amaravati are not criminals and they do not about economic offences, and why are you treating them as criminals?” he questioned.

The JSP leader was accompanied by party political affairs convener Nadendla Manohar and other leaders.

Earlier, Mr. Pawan Kalyan pushed through barbed wire fencing at Venkatapalem and walked across the fields to meet the agitating farmers. Police had a tough time in controlling the crowds.