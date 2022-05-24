Pawan blames government for Konaseema violence

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday said the YSR Congress Party-led State government should repent for resorting to using the name of Dr. B.R. Ambedar to create a controversy over renaming the Konaseema district.

In a press release on Tuesday, Mr. Kalyan blamed the State government for Tuesday’s violence in Amalapuram.

“The YSRCP has created the controversy of renaming the Konasema district only to hide its failure in governance and prevention of violence across the State. We condemn Home Minister Taneti Vanita’s observations that attributed Jana Sena Party to the controversy,” added Mr. Kalyan.

He appealed to all sections of society to maintain peace and harmony in Konaseema district.