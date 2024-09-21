Pawan asks AIIB delegation to ensure quality in rural road projects

A delegation of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) met Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Panchayat Raj & Rural Development (PR&RD) K. Pawan Kalyan at his camp office, near Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Friday, and discussed the progress of the AIIB-funded rural road development project, wherein it had been planned to connect all villages with a population exceeding 250.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan told the AIIB delegates to ensure that the roads withstood the vagaries of nature, by using advanced technologies, while observing that the development of a particular area largely depended on its road network.

He told the bank’s senior executives Pawan Karki and Taushif Rehman to lay down clear guidelines related to the quality of roads and to hold the contractors accountable.

The AIIB representatives stated that they were receiving full cooperation from the PR&RD Department in implementing the project, and added that they would play their role in the speedy construction of the capital city Amaravati.

PR&RD Department officials Balu Naik, C.V. Subba Reddy, P.V. Ramana Murthy, K. Chakravarthy and B.D. Srinivas was present.

