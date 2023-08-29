HamberMenu
Pavitrotsavams at Kanaka Durga temple from August 30

Special rituals to be held for three days atop Indrakeeladri, Arjita Sevas cancelled during the period

August 29, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
The Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada.

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam here will conduct Pavitrotsavams atop Indrakeeladri from August 30 to September 1. 

In a statement on Tuesday, Kanaka Durga temple Executive Officer Dharbamulla Bhramaramba said that the Pavitrotsavams were being organised for the well-being of the people and propagation of the Hindu dharma. 

The temple priests would perform Snapanabhishekam after Suprabhatam on Wednesday. Later, ‘pavitra maladharana’ would be done, and the temple would be thrown open to public after 9 a.m. The Pavitrotsavam would be organised at the Chandi Homa Yagasala of the temple. Ganapati Puja, Mandapa Aradhana, Agni Pratishta and Sarva Prayaschitta Vidhi would be performed. Poornahuti was scheduled for September 1 at 10.30 a.m. Arjita Sevas, both direct and indirect, were cancelled during this period, she said. 

