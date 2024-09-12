Pavitrotsavam to begin tomorrow

The major temples under the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) are all set to witness the annual purificatory ritual ‘Pavitrotsavam’ this week.

Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple located in Tirupati will observe the ritual from September 14 to 16, with the initiatory ritual ‘Ankurarpanam’ on September 13. On the three days, a celestial bath ‘Snapana Tirumanjanam’ will be performed to the deities. ‘Pavitra Pratishta’ will be performed on the first day, ‘Pavitra Samarpana’ on the second day and ‘Poornahuthi’ on the third day.

Similarly, the annual event will be conducted at Sri Padmavati Ammavari temple in Tiruchanur from September 16 to 18, for which the ‘Ankurarpanam’ will be performed on September 15.

As part of the temple cleansing ritual, ‘Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam’ was performed on September 10, where the entire temple precincts, including the sanctum sanctorum, were washed and a mixture of aromatic substances smeared on the inner walls. On this occasion, a Hyderabad-based devotee Swarna Kumar Reddy donated eleven curtains to the Padmavati Ammavari temple.