GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pavitrotsavam to begin tomorrow

Updated - September 12, 2024 09:05 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Priests and TTD officials at Sri Padmavati Ammavari temple in Tiruchanur cleansing the inner precincts of the temple during ‘Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam’ performed recently.

Priests and TTD officials at Sri Padmavati Ammavari temple in Tiruchanur cleansing the inner precincts of the temple during ‘Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam’ performed recently. | Photo Credit: TTD PHOTO

The major temples under the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) are all set to witness the annual purificatory ritual ‘Pavitrotsavam’ this week.

Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple located in Tirupati will observe the ritual from September 14 to 16, with the initiatory ritual ‘Ankurarpanam’ on September 13. On the three days, a celestial bath ‘Snapana Tirumanjanam’ will be performed to the deities. ‘Pavitra Pratishta’ will be performed on the first day, ‘Pavitra Samarpana’ on the second day and ‘Poornahuthi’ on the third day.

Similarly, the annual event will be conducted at Sri Padmavati Ammavari temple in Tiruchanur from September 16 to 18, for which the ‘Ankurarpanam’ will be performed on September 15.

As part of the temple cleansing ritual, ‘Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam’ was performed on September 10, where the entire temple precincts, including the sanctum sanctorum, were washed and a mixture of aromatic substances smeared on the inner walls. On this occasion, a Hyderabad-based devotee Swarna Kumar Reddy donated eleven curtains to the Padmavati Ammavari temple.

Published - September 12, 2024 09:04 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.