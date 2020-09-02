‘Pavitrotsavam’ concludes at Tiruchanur temple

Priests perform purification rituals

The three-day ‘Pavitrotsavam’ concluded with ‘Maha Poornahuthi’ at the Padmavathi temple at Tiruchanur on Wednesday.

The purification rituals are performed every year to ward off the ill-effects of certain acts done inadvertently by the temple staff or the visiting devotees.

‘Pavitra Samarpana’ rituals were performed on Tuesday, as part of which the deities, shrines and sub-shrines were adorned with sacred garlands made up of silk threads. On Wednesday, the gralands were removed and ‘Shanti Homam’, ‘Kumbha Prokshana’ and ‘Nivedana’ were performed. Offerings were made by the priests to the ‘Homagundam’ on the occasion.

In the afternoon, ‘Snapana Tirumanjanam’ was performed to the processional deities of goddess Padmavathi and Sudarsana Chakra, which was followed by the Chakrasnanam rituals.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal, Deputy EO Jhansi Rani and Assistant Executive Officer Subramaniam were among those who participated in the rituals.