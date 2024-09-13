ADVERTISEMENT

Pavitrotsavam begins at Srikalahasti temple in Andhra Pradesh

Updated - September 13, 2024 05:14 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati, 13/09/2024: Priests giving a celestial bath to the various deities as part of the purificatory ritual ‘Pavitrotsavam’ at Srikalahastheeswara Swamy temple in Srikalahasti town of Tirupati district on Friday. Special Arrangement. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT_

The annual purificatory ritual ‘Swami Ammavarla Pavitrotsavam’ began at the Srikalahastheeswara Swamy Devasthanams in Srikalahasti town on Friday.

The annual event is meant to give a celestial bath to the various deities and perform rituals to offset the ill effects of sins committed in oversight by the purohits and other members of the temple administration throughout the year.

According to mythology and folklore, it was a spider (Sri), a serpent (Kala) and an elephant (Hasti) that first offered prayers to the ‘Shivalinga’ at this ancient temple. Hence, the shrine came to be known as ‘Srikalahasti’ after the trio.

On the first day, the priests performed ‘Abhishekam’ of the idols of the spider, the serpent and the elephant consecrated in the temple. The deity of Sage Bharadwaja was also given a holy bath on the occasion.

Srikalahasti MLA Bojjala Venkata Sudheer Reddy arrived with his family members to offer prayers at the temple on the occasion. Temple officials led by the Executive Officer accorded him a traditional welcome.

