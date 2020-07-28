Pavithrotsavams from July 30

Tirumala

28 July 2020 00:04 IST

The three-day annual Pavithrotsavams will be observed at the Lord Venkateswara temple here from July 30. Ankurarpanam will be performed on July 29.

The festival is performed to seek pardon for the commissions and omissions done knowingly or unknowingly in the course of day-to-day rituals to the deities.

The festival is scheduled to take off with Pavitra Pratista followed by Pavitra Samarpana the next day and conclude with Poornahuti on August 1.

The event will be held in private in adherence to health guidelines, officials said.