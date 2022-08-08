Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Pavithrotsavams begin at Tirumala temple

The annual festival will conclude on Wednesday.
G.P. SHUKLA TIRUMALA August 08, 2022 19:35 IST
Updated: August 08, 2022 19:35 IST

The three-day annual Pavithrotsavams commenced on a spiritual note at the temple of Lord Venkateswara on Monday.

Special rituals were performed at the yagasala inside the main temple complex which was followed by Snapana Thirumanjanam to the processional deities of Lord Malayappa and his two divine consorts.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Immense significance is attached to the reparation festival wherein the priests seek forgiveness for all the omissions and commissions during the performance of daily rituals inside the temple.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

History has it that the festival was widely observed during the 15 th and 16 th centuries and was again revived in 1962.

Later in the evening, the processional deities were carried out in a grand procession around the mada streets encircling the sacred shrine which was again followed by rituals at the yagasala.

The TTD has cancelled various post-noon sevas including Kalyanotsavam for the day.

TTD Executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy and pontiffs of the temple took part in the festival.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
Tirupati
Read more...