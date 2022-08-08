Andhra Pradesh: Pavithrotsavams begin at Tirumala temple

The annual festival will conclude on Wednesday.

August 08, 2022 19:35 IST

Special rituals performed at yagasala inside main temple complex

The three-day annual Pavithrotsavams commenced on a spiritual note at the temple of Lord Venkateswara on Monday.

Special rituals were performed at the yagasala inside the main temple complex which was followed by Snapana Thirumanjanam to the processional deities of Lord Malayappa and his two divine consorts.

Immense significance is attached to the reparation festival wherein the priests seek forgiveness for all the omissions and commissions during the performance of daily rituals inside the temple.

History has it that the festival was widely observed during the 15 th and 16 th centuries and was again revived in 1962.

Later in the evening, the processional deities were carried out in a grand procession around the mada streets encircling the sacred shrine which was again followed by rituals at the yagasala.

The TTD has cancelled various post-noon sevas including Kalyanotsavam for the day.

TTD Executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy and pontiffs of the temple took part in the festival.