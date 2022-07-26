Paul bats for ballot paper

BJP will win again if EVMs are not replaced, he says

Praja Shanti Party (PSP) founder president K.A. Paul has prophesied that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would win from more than 300 Lok Sabha seats if Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were not replaced with the ballot paper.

The evangelist and PSP president was addressing a meet-the-press organised at Vijayawada Press Club on Tuesday.

Mr. Paul urged all political parties to join hands with him to fight against EVMs. Many developed nations such as the U.S.A. were still using ballot paper in elections. Why not in India? There would not be any democracy in the country if EVMs were used in the 2024 elections. “This is the last chance to save democracy,” he said.

To a question, he said that he would contest the Assembly election from Telangana. For Lok Sabha, the State and the seat was yet to be finalised, he said.

Mr. Paul is gearing up for a political tour in the Telugu States with the slogan ‘Paul raavali – Paalana maarali’ (Paul should come to change the rule)