Pattabhi Ram takes charge as Chairman of Swachha Andhra Corporation Ltd.

TDP leader Kommareddy Pattabhi Ram took charge as the Chairman of Swachha Andhra Corporation Limited (SACL) here on Monday, November 18.

On the occasion, he said he would strive to generate wealth from waste and garner more funds for the corporation under the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM). He thanked Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for giving him the opportunity to clear the muck on the streets “after doing a similar thing in politics”.

“I will spare no effort in making Andhra Pradesh the No.1 State in implementation of SBM by October 1, 2025,” he vowed.

Minister for Excise and Mines & Geology Kollu Ravindra said Mr. Pattabhi Ram worked hard for the sake of people and that the manner in which he fought against injustices was commendable.

MSME, SERP and NRI Empowerment & Relations Minister Kondapalli Srinivas, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath, MLAs Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, Nakka Anand Babu, Y.S. Chowdary, Gadde Rammohan and Kamineni Srinivas and MLC P. Ashok Babu were among those present.