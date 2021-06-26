Patrol vehicles to ferry women home safely

The Guntur Urban Police have launched a novel initiative in which trained police personnel at Police Command and Control Rooms will attend to calls made by women and children in need of transport to take them safely to their homes.

Superintendent of Police K. Arif Hafeez said the programme was initiated to ensure that women and children travelled safely to their homes even when it is dark and no transport was available.

The control room would be staffed by vigilant police personnel at all times, who after receiving information, would despatch a police patrol vehicle near the location of the caller, leaving them unharmed at their residences, with male and female staff in attendance, without any inconvenience to them, said Mr. Hafeez.

Similarly, women police personnel have started patrolling in the Disha vehicles in every police station in the Guntur Urban area. They have downloaded the Disha App on their Android phones and get police assistance when needed.

The perpetrators of rape of girls and women would be dealt with stringently and would be subjected to severe legal action. He warned that legal action would be taken against those who committed acts of bullying, eve teasing, riots, and that there was no point in worrying in cases where their family elders had to take appropriate legal action in advance.