Patriotic fervour prevails in Tirumala

Tirumala

15 August 2020 23:22 IST

Patriotic fervour marked the 74th Independence Day celebrations at the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara on Saturday.

Hoisting the tricolour at his office, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy exhorted employees to rededicate themselves to the service of visiting devotees.

“People from across the length and breadth of the country throng the town for darshan of the deity, and employees should take pride in the fact that they, unlike others, are bestowed with the rare opportunity of serving multitudes of people with no concern to their caste, creed, gender or region, thus strengthening the bonds of brotherhood among fellow citizens,” Mr. Reddy said.

Listing out various developmental activities aimed at improving the experience of devotees, Mr. Reddy also spoke about the slew of spiritual programmes that the management had embarked upon in a bid to thwart the effects of the pandemic.