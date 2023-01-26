Patriotic fervour marks Republic Day celebrations in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh

January 26, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - NELLORE/ONGOLE

With the threat of coronavirus pandemic on the wane, the 74 th Republic Day was celebrated with enthusiasm across South Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

People from different walks of life celebrated the day by unfurling the Tricolour in public places in Nellore and Prakasam districts.

Speaking after inspecting the guard of honour during the celebrations in Nellore along with Superintendent of Police Ch. Vijaya Rao, Nellore Collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu highlighted the efforts being made by the government to ensure transparency and good governance.

In Ongole, Prakasam Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar, after reviewing the march past by different contingents, along with Superintendent of Police Malika Garg, highlighted the welfare schemes and development projects being implemented in the district including the ₹8,052 crore Pula Subbaiah Veligonda project.

He made a special mention of ‘Margadarshini‘, the first-of-its-kind programme in the State that benefitted more than 50,000 students studying in the ninth to 12 th standard in setting goals for their bright future.

The talent of students came to the fore during the cultural programmes. Various tableaux highlighted the achievements of government departments. Freedom fighters and their kin including Statesman Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu’s grandson T.Gopalakrishna were honoured on the occasion.