Patriotic fervour marks Kargil Vijay Diwas

Patriotic fervour was at its peak when the Kargil Vijay Diwas was observed in Tirupati and elsewhere in the district on Friday.

NCC Tirupati Group Commander Colonel Ganga Satish led a team of officers in paying tributes at the war (Amar Jawan) memorial near Kapila Theertham. “This event is dedicated to the 527 soldiers who were martyred on July 26, 1999 at Kargil,” Colonel Satish noted.

Colonel Dhaliwal, Group Captain M.K. Singh, Col. Lakshminarayana, Col. T.K. Pal, Lt. Col. Sridharan, Major Mahua Bhattacharya and NCC cadets took part.

At Kalikiri

India’s victory over Pakistan was observed in a befitting manner at Sainik School, Kalikiri, where the cadets paid tributes to the brave soldiers, who gave India an astounding victory. Principal Capt. Vikrant Kishore extended his wishes to all the staff and the cadets. A special assembly was held in the honour of the valour and sacrifices of the martyrs. The cadets delivered inspiring speeches, followed by the screening of documentary of Kargil War. ‘Kargil Song’ created by Army in a tribute to the war heroes highlighting the sacrifice of Indian Armed Forces was shown to the cadets.