Patriotic fervour marks I-Day-eve rally by students

Hundreds of students under the aegis of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-led Akhil Bharatiya Vidya Parishad took out a mammoth rally holding a giant national flag to exhibit their patriotism on the eve of Independence Day on Wednesday.
The students who came in a procession to the busy Church Centre were the cynosure of all eyes as they carried over 100-metre long tricolour.
The students led by RSS leader Goli Nageswara Rao raised slogans hailing the progress made by the nation on various fronts in the last 72 years and also vowed to contribute their mite to keep the national flag flying high.
