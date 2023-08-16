HamberMenu
Patriotic fervour marks I-Day celebrations in south coastal Andhra Pradesh

Many people hoist the national flag atop their houses; Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu inspects the guard of honour by security personnel in Nellore, highlights various welfare and development initiates of YSRCP government

August 16, 2023 09:01 am | Updated 09:01 am IST - NELLORE/ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau
Schoolchildren taking part in the cultural programmes organised to celebrate the 77th Independence Day at police grounds in Ongole on Tuesday.

Schoolchildren taking part in the cultural programmes organised to celebrate the 77th Independence Day at police grounds in Ongole on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

People from different walks of life participated enthusiastically in the 77th th Independence Day celebrations in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. Many hoisted the tricolour flag atop their houses and apartments as a mark of patriotism.

Inspecting a guard of honour by security personnel at the Police Parade Grounds in Nellore, State Water Resources Minister Ambatti Rambabu highlighted various welfare and development initiatives of the YSR Congress Party government in the State, focusing on the SPSR Nellore district.

As part of the celebrations, Nellore District Collector M. Hari Narayanan paid floral tributes to a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the collectorate and recalled the sacrifices made by the freedom fighter in getting independence for the nation. Police personnel, under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Dr. K. Tirumaleswara Reddy, displayed preparedness in handling an ambush by rescuing a VIP during a mock rescue operation.

In Ongole, Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna hoisted the national flag and highlighted the benefits of the ‘Navaratnalu’ schemes to improve the living condition of the weaker sections of people. He said the long-awaited Veligonda Project would come to fruition soon while mentioning the progress of works on the second gigantic tunnel that would bring Krishna water to the drought-prone district.

The talents of the students came to the fore during the cultural programmes held amid patriotic fervour. The tableaux highlighting the flagship programmes of the YSRCP government stood out.

