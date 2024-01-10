Patricia Scotland, Commonwealth Secretary-General, visits Sir Arthur Cotton museum, barrage at Dowleswaram

January 10, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - DOWLESWARAM

Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland on January 10 visited the Sir Arthur Cotton Museum and barrage across the Godavari at Dowleswaram in East Godavari district.

The museum is a guide to understanding the Godavari delta system, and the visitors will have a glimpse of the journey that changed the fate of the Godavari delta.

Ms. Patricia Scotland expressed her joy on coming to know about the contribution of British Engineer Sir Arthur Cotton to the Godavari region.

East Godavari Joint Collector N. Tej Bharat, Revenue Divisional Officer A. Chaitravarshini and Irrigation Engineers shared the details of the Godavari delta system, the role of Sir Arthur Cotton barrage in the economy of the region in Andhra Pradesh.

