Patients suffer as healthcare facilities in Gayathri Estate of Kurnool remain out of bounds

May 23, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Gayathri Estate in Kurnool, which houses many private hospitals, diagnostic centres and pharmacies and other healthcare facilities has been out of bounds for the past four days, putting the commoners, especially patients into inconvenience.

The road leading to Vishswabharathi Super Speciality Hospital in this locality has been occupied by the supporters of Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy, who has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning in connection with the murder of former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.

The MP has been staying put in the hospital where his mother Y.S. Lakshmi is undergoing treatment for cardiac ailment. A team of the CBI is camping in Kurnool even as the MP has sought more time for his appearance before the Central agency, citing mother’s illness.

The police have put up barricades on the lane leading to the Vishswabharathi Super Speciality Hospital as a part of the bandobust to prevent any untoward incident.

Given the situation, the apartments and business establishments in the locality are facing inconvenience.

All the pharmacies, clinics and diagnostic centres in the lane and its adjoining area have downed their shutters, anticipating troubles. Many patients from Gadwal in Telangana and Anantapur and Kurnool districts come to the healthcare facilities in the locality daily. They are facing problems due to the jam-packed street and the closure of healthcare facilities and other shops.

On May 23 (Tuesday) evening, a rope party of the Kurnool police tried to go close to the Vishwabharathi Hospital. However, they were not allowed by the supporters of Mr. Avinash Reddy. The supporters squatted on the road. The placards carried by them said the MP respects CBI and is ready to cooperate with it. But he needs more time on the health grounds of his mother and the CBI should consider it on humanitarian ground.

Meanwhile, the grapevine suggested that the CBI team was likely to come to the hospital as Mr. Avinash Reddy did not get any respite from the Supreme Court.