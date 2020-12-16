Patients’ statements taken as Eluru returns to normal

No new cases of mystery illness reported

Eluru town returned to normal on Tuesday, as no more cases were reported of the undiagnosed illness that has sent the State into a tizzy.

Four patients with neurotoxicity symptoms are undergoing treatment at the Vijayawada Government General Hospital.

District Coordinator of Hospital Services (DCHS) Dr. A.V.R. Mohan said all the patients were discharged in good health and they are doing well.

Meanwhile, the High-Level Committee headed by Chief Secretary Nilaw Sawhney met the patients at the hospital and recorded their statements. They asked the patients who were admitted at Eluru Government General Hospital (GGH) with neurotoxicity symptoms.

The doctors enquired whether they had suffered epilepsy earlier, or if there was any history of epilepsy in their families, and what they had eaten on the two days preceding the sudden illness, and whether they had gone to any private hospital before coming to the Government Hospital.

The committee members called on the patients at their homes and asked their family members whether they were drinking water fetched from taps, bore wells, tanks or from packaged bottles.

“We are waiting for the lab reports from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) and Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB). The results are expected in a day or two,” a committee member told The Hindu on Tuesday.

Scientists from various State and Central institutes collected blood, water, urine and Cerebral Spinal Fluid (CSF) samples as well as milk, vegetables, meat, chicken, fish and mutton, rice and other samples from the affected areas.

“After discussing the lab reports with the doctors and experts of different organisations, a report would be submitted to the government,” the committee member said.